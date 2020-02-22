Play

Castillo is dealing with a sore right shoulder, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Castillo was supposed to serve as the designated hitter for Saturday's spring training game and catch Sunday, but his sore shoulder is limiting his availability. The exact severity of the injury is unclear, but it appears that the 32-year-old could be sidelined for the first few games of spring training.

