Castillo (shoulder) was assigned to minor-league camp Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Castillo was merely in camp as a non-roster invitee, making him always a long shot to open the season in the big leagues. He's been dealing with a shoulder issue all spring and hasn't gotten into a single spring training game, eliminating whatever slim chance he had of making the Opening Day roster.
