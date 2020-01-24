Play

Castillo signed with the Nationals as a non-roster invitee Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 10-year veteran was largely unimpressive in 72 games for the White Sox last season, hitting .209/.267/.417 with 12 homers. His career 98 wRC+ is perfectly respectable for a catcher, though it likely doesn't reflect his current talent level heading into his age-33 season. The Nationals appear to be set at the catcher position with Kurt Suzuki and Yan Gomes both returning, so Castillo might wind up as nothing more than injury insurance.

