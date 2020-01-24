Nationals' Welington Castillo: Signs minors deal with Nationals
Castillo signed with the Nationals as a non-roster invitee Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The 10-year veteran was largely unimpressive in 72 games for the White Sox last season, hitting .209/.267/.417 with 12 homers. His career 98 wRC+ is perfectly respectable for a catcher, though it likely doesn't reflect his current talent level heading into his age-33 season. The Nationals appear to be set at the catcher position with Kurt Suzuki and Yan Gomes both returning, so Castillo might wind up as nothing more than injury insurance.
More News
-
Welington Castillo: Becomes free agent•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Enters midgame, homers•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Crushes grand slam•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Goes 3-for-5 with long ball•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Pops pinch-hit homer•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Sitting Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Preview: Bounce back
Should you pay up for one of the top save guys from 2019? Here's why it's not the best idea...
-
Starting Pitcher Preview: Better days+
There just aren't enough aces to go around, so the draft prices keep rising for Fantasy managers,...
-
Prospects-only draft for H2H leagues
Want a prospects list that's tailored for Head-to-Head points leagues? Well, we made this mock...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2020 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Shortstop Preview: Plenty of pop
Old school Fantasy managers can still remember scarcity at shortstop, but those days are long...
-
Outfield Preview: Star powered
Even if you miss on the five stars who will be the top picks in many drafts, there is tons...