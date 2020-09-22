Crowe will serve as the 29th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Crowe has spent three separate stints on the Nationals' roster this season. The latest lasted just one day, as he joined the team to start the nightcap of Friday's doubleheader against the Marlins before being optioned the following day. He threw just 2.1 innings in that game, so he should be able to fill a low-leverage role out of the bullpen Tuesday.
More News
-
Nationals' Wil Crowe: Charged with loss against Marlins•
-
Nationals' Wil Crowe: Starting Friday's nightcap•
-
Nationals' Wil Crowe: Likely getting start•
-
Nationals' Wil Crowe: Sent back to alternate site•
-
Nationals' Wil Crowe: Early exit in Friday's nightcap•
-
Nationals' Wil Crowe: Starting Game 2 on Friday•