The Nationals recalled Crowe from their alternate training site Wednesday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Crowe was optioned to the alternate site following the conclusion of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Phillies, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the big club a day later after the Nationals placed third baseman Carter Kieboom (wrist) on the 10-day injured list. The right-hander is expected to serve as a long-relief option for Washington over the final five games of the regular season.
