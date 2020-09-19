Crowe (0-2) allowed six runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 2.1 innings as he was charged with the loss in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

Crowe joined the major-league club to make a spot start during Friday's nightcap, but he struggled early in the contest as he allowed runs in each of the first three innings prior to his removal. The right-hander hasn't been very effective in his first taste of major-league action as he now carries an 11.88 ERA and 8:8 K:BB over 8.1 innings during three starts. It's unclear whether Crowe will appear in the majors again in 2020.