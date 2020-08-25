The Nationals optioned Crowe to their alternate training site Sunday.
Washington summoned Crowe from the alternate site to make his MLB debut in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Marlins. He lasted just 3.2 innings in the outing, taking the loss while giving up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two. Since he was serving as the Nats' 29th man in the twin bill, Crowe was never expected to stick around with the big club beyond Saturday, but he looks like he'll be the next man up to start if Washington requires another rotation member at some point.