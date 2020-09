Crowe didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Friday's doubleheader, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander has had a rocky introduction to the majors, posting a 5:6 K:BB and serving up three homers in his first six innings to saddle him with a 7.50 ERA and 2.67 WHIP. The Nats aren't getting anything from the back of their rotation right now, but Crowe doesn't appear to be a solution to the problem.