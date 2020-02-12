Nationals' Wil Crowe: Joining big-league camp
Crowe was invited to big-league camp by the Nationals on Wednesday.
Crowe isn't far from pushing for a big-league roster spot, but he still has something to prove at the Triple-A level. In 10 starts for Triple-A Fresno last season, he struggled to a 6.17 ERA, walking 10.4 percent of opposing batters while striking out just 16.4 percent.
