Crowe will open the year with High-A Potomac, Lacy Lusk of Baseball America reports.

A second-round pick last year out of South Carolina, Crowe impressed team officials this spring by commanding all four of his pitches, so they allowed him to skip Low-A altogether and head straight to High-A. It's not as impressive as it sounds, as Crowe is already 23 and will turn 24 in September, so he's still old for the level. He could develop into a back-end starter.