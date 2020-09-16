Crowe is expected to be recalled from the Nationals' alternate training site to start one game of Friday's doubleheader with the Marlins, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Friday will begin a stretch of three doubleheaders in five days for the Nationals, who will have to add a few new members to the rotation to account for the heavy schedule. Crowe is a logical choice to fill one of the openings, as he's already made two sport starts for the big club this season. He wasn't effective in either outing, giving up a combined seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits and six walks over six innings.