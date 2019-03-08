Nationals' Wil Crowe: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Crowe was reassigned to the Nationals' minor-league camp Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Also being shifted to minor-league camp in the first wave of spring cuts were pitcher Ronald Pena, catcher Tres Barrera, first baseman Jose Marmolejos and outfielder Chuck Taylor, while catcher Raudy Read and pitcher James Bourque were optioned to Triple-A Fresno and Double-A Harrisburg, respectively. Crowe, a second-round pick in 2017 and the Nats' No. 10 fantasy prospect, looked sharp to begin last season at High-A Potomac but stumbled to a 6.15 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 26 innings after a promotion to Harrisburg. Look for the 24-year-old right-hander to get another crack at that level in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can Bieber live up to the hype?
Shane Bieber is a popular sleeper these days, but he'll need to change some things if he's...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?
Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...