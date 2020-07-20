Crowe (undisclosed) reported to Nationals camp Sunday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Crowe wasn't in camp for the first several weeks while quarantining at his offseason home, but he was able to participate in workouts at the team's alternate training site Sunday, signaling that he cleared intake testing. The right-hander figures to work primarily with the squad at the alternate training site this season after posting a 6.17 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 54 innings with Triple-A Fresno in 2019.