The Nationals optioned Crowe to their alternate training site Wednesday.
Washington brought Crowe up from the alternate site to serve as its 29th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Phillies, but he wasn't needed out of the bullpen in either game. Unless the Nationals place another player on the injured list before their season finale Sunday, Crowe won't return to the big club and will finish the 2020 campaign with an 11.88 ERA and 2.64 WHIP over 8.1 innings.
More News
-
Nationals' Wil Crowe: Back up for another twin bill•
-
Nationals' Wil Crowe: Charged with loss against Marlins•
-
Nationals' Wil Crowe: Starting Friday's nightcap•
-
Nationals' Wil Crowe: Likely getting start•
-
Nationals' Wil Crowe: Sent back to alternate site•
-
Nationals' Wil Crowe: Early exit in Friday's nightcap•