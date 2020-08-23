Crowe (0-1) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over 3.2 innings as the Nationals were downed 5-3 by the Marlins. He struck out two.

Making his big-league debut, the right-hander had trouble locating his pitches and threw only 34 of 64 pitches for strikes before getting the hook. With Sixto Sanchez having more success in his MLB debut for Miami, Crowe was saddled with the loss. It's not clear whether he'll remain with the Nats as a long reliever or swing man or be sent back to the team's alternate training site, but he didn't make a strong case for sticking around.