Crowe will be recalled to start Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 26-year-old has made two spot starts for the Nationals this season and will make another one in Friday's twin bill. Crowe has allowed five runs on 10 hits with a 5:6 K:BB over six innings across his first two big-league outings.