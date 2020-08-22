Crowe had his contract purchased by the Nationals and will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Crowe had his contract selected Saturday after the Nationals' announced they were placing Stephen Strasburg (hand) on the 60-day injured list. Saturday's start may just be spot start for Crowe as the team has the option to send him back down to their alternate training site after his outing or they could keep him and opt to send someone else down.