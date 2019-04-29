Nationals' Wil Crowe: Strong start to season at Double-A
Crowe tossed five scoreless innings for Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out four.
The right-hander's control wasn't sharp in this one, but that's an aberration for him in 2019 -- he came into Sunday having issued only three free passes in his four prior starts. Crowe has been outstanding to begin the season, posting a 0.96 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB through 28 innings, and it may not be long before the 24-year-old gets a promotion to Triple-A Fresno. A second-round pick in 2017, Crowe came into the season with perceived No. 4/5 starter upside, but that may have undersold his potential.
