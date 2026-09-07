Dion dropped to 1-2 on the season and was charged with a blown save in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Dodgers after giving up three earned runs on two hits and two walks across two innings. He struck out three batters.

Dion tossed three scoreless innings while making his first MLB start in his previous appearance Aug. 31 against the Marlins, but his usage in relief Sunday likely takes him out of the mix to start when the fifth spot in the Washington rotation comes up again this week. Tasked with protecting a 5-4 lead when he entered the game in the bottom of the seventh, Dion walked the first batter he faced but then struck out the next three batters he faced to close out the frame. He then retired the first two batters he faced in the eighth, but he was stuck with the loss after surrendering a base hit and a walk before Mookie Betts took him yard for a three-run blast to give Los Angeles the lead.