Harris gave up a solo home run to Luke Voit in 0.2 innings Sunday to get charged with a blown save in a 3-2 loss to the Yankees. He walked one and struck out one.
The right-hander's debut for the Nats did not go smoothly, as he relieved Patrick Corbin in the seventh inning and promptly coughed up a one-run lead. Harris will fill a high-leverage role this season for his new club, and his track record with Houston suggests better performances are ahead.
More News
-
Nationals' Will Harris: Takes mound Friday•
-
Nationals' Will Harris: Plans to be ready for Opening Day•
-
Nationals' Will Harris: Completes simulated game•
-
Nationals' Will Harris: To resume throwing this week•
-
Nationals' Will Harris: Dealing with abdominal issue•
-
Nationals' Will Harris: Inks multi-year deal with Nationals•