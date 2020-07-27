Harris gave up a solo home run to Luke Voit in 0.2 innings Sunday to get charged with a blown save in a 3-2 loss to the Yankees. He walked one and struck out one.

The right-hander's debut for the Nats did not go smoothly, as he relieved Patrick Corbin in the seventh inning and promptly coughed up a one-run lead. Harris will fill a high-leverage role this season for his new club, and his track record with Houston suggests better performances are ahead.