Nationals' Will Harris: Completes simulated game
Harris (abdomen) threw a two-inning simulated game Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Harris was shut down last week after tweaking his abdomen but appears to be progressing well toward his return. The team will see how veteran right-hander feels Saturday before determining the potential readiness for his spring debut.
