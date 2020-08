Harris (groin) could be activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Harris has been working his way back from a right groin strain that has kept him sidelined since the end of July, but he faced hitters Tuesday. He apparently felt good following the session as manager Dave Martinez suggested that he could return to the active roster Thursday. Once he returns, Harris should take on a higher-leverage role in the Nationals' bullpen.