Harris was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right arm after undergoing an MRI on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 36-year-old will visit a doctor to determine a treatment plan and should be considered out indefinitely until the team provides a recovery timeline. Harris hasn't pitched in a Grapefruit League game since March 9, so he already appears likely to be sidelined for Opening Day.