Harris is dealing with a minor groin issue according to manager Dave Martinez, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Martinez added that they're hoping Harris can get through the injury without missing any time with the Nationals entering a four-day period without a game. The former all-star has gotten off to somewhat of a rocky start in 2020, allowing three hits and three runs over two appearances, one of which ended in a blown save to the Yankees.
More News
-
Nationals' Will Harris: Charged with blown save•
-
Nationals' Will Harris: Takes mound Friday•
-
Nationals' Will Harris: Plans to be ready for Opening Day•
-
Nationals' Will Harris: Completes simulated game•
-
Nationals' Will Harris: To resume throwing this week•
-
Nationals' Will Harris: Dealing with abdominal issue•