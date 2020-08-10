Harris (groin) will face hitters Tuesday, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Harris hit the injured list with a strained groin in late July after making just two appearances and allowing three runs (one earned) in 1.1 innings. If he completes his session Tuesday without issues, he expects to be activated shortly thereafter.
