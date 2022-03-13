Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Sunday that Harris (thoracic outlet surgery) is healthy for the start of spring training, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Harris was one of two Nationals pitchers returning from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery whom Rizzo gave a clean bill of health for the beginning of big-league camp, with staff ace Stephen Strasburg also getting a good prognosis following his procedure. Given that he'll need to build up for starting duty, Strasburg will presumably be brought along more slowly in camp, but Harris looks like he'll be available early on during the Nationals' Grapefruit League slate. Rizzo noted that Harris has been able to do a normal throwing program during the offseason after his 2021 campaign ended in early June, when he was recommended to undergo the procedure to correct a nerve issue in his hand. During his last healthy season in 2020, Harris served as a setup man for Washington, posting a 3.06 ERA and collecting six holds and a save over 17.2 innings during the pandemic-shortened campaign.