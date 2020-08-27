Harris (0-1) allowed one run on three hits while striking out a batter in an inning of work as he was dealt the loss Wednesday against the Phillies.

Harris entered the game after Patrick Corbin allowed an opening triple to begin the seventh and was unable to salvage a 2-1 lead. He allowed the runner from third to score on an RBI single before Bryce Harper drove in another with two outs. It wasn't all Harris' fault though as Victor Robles and Adam Eaton had a collision out in right field on a fly ball that neither of them ended up catching. Harris now has a 4.26 ERA across 6.1 innings this season as he should still continue to receive late-inning work for the time being.