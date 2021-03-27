Harris received a second opinion on his arm Friday that determined he did not have a blood clot in his arm, nor is he suffering from thoracic outlet syndrome, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Nats manager Dave Martinez created some confusion Friday when he said the reliever had undergone a "procedure" to correct the issue, but in reality Harris had consulted with Dr. Robert Thompson at Washington University of St. Louis, and the specialist had given him a relatively clean bill of health. Harris has missed two weeks of camp and still has to clear intake testing before he can rejoin the team, so he will likely need to begin the season on the injured list and build his arm strength back up at the alternate training site before making his season debut.