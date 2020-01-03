Play

Harris agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with Washington on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Harris turned in the best year of his big-league career a season ago with the Astros, posting a sparkling 1.50 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with a 62:14 K:BB over 60 innings. He also picked up four saves and 26 holds. The right-hander will join the reigning World Series Champions as one of the top arms out of the bullpen and will be a clear choice for a setup role heading into the 2020 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories