Harris was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right groin Friday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
The move was made retroactive to Wednesday, so Harris could return as soon as next Saturday. Whether or not he's expected to do so remains to be seen. Harris has appeared twice this season, allowing three runs (one earned) over 1.1 innings.
