Harris hasn't allowed a run over two innings in two Grapefruit League appearances to begin the spring, giving up one hit and striking out one.

The veteran right-hander had a bit of a rough first campaign with the Nats and saw his walk rate spike to 11.3 percent over 17.2 innings, leading to a bloated 1.70 WHIP, but unlike last year Harris is healthy this spring. He figures to join Daniel Hudson and Tanner Rainey as part of a right-handed set-up crew in front of closer Brad Hand, a role that could allow Harris to reach 20 holds in a season for the fourth time in his career.