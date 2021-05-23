Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that Harris will fly to Dallas to visit a hand specialist this week, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
After missing the first month of the season with right hand inflammation, Harris made eight appearances for the Nationals before he was moved back to the 10-day injured list Sunday due to the same issue. The Nationals don't plan to provide a timeline for Harris' return to action until he receives an evaluation from the specialist.
