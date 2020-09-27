Harris gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless seventh inning to record his first save of the season during the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.

With the score tied 3-3 in the sixth inning, Harris began warming up, but when the Nats took the lead in the bottom of the frame manager Dave Martinez elected to let the right-hander handle the save chance. Harris had a tough start to his tenure with Washington but has now reeled off six straight scoreless appearances, giving him a 3.06 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB through 17.2 innings.