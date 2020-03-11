Harris (abdomen) completed a bullpen session Wednesday and said afterward that he thinks he'll be ready to go for Opening Day, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Though Harris indicated he felt good coming out of Wednesday's workout, the Nationals will proceed more carefully with the reliever as he works back from a left abdominal strain, which is related to the sports hernia surgery he required during the offseason. He's scheduled to throw another bullpen session Friday before likely progressing to a live batting practice session early next week. Harris may only need a two or three relief appearances in spring training to guarantee his availability for the March 26 opener.