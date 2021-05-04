Harris (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Hand inflammation had kept Harris sidelined since the start of the season. With 2.40 ERA over the last six seasons, Harris should slide right into an important role for the Nationals in his return to action.
