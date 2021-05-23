Harris was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with inflammation in his right hand, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The 36-year-old missed the first month of the season due to the same injury, and he continues to experience inflammation in his pitching hand. It's unclear how long Harris is expected to be sidelined, though he won't be eligible to be activated until early June.
