Harris has been diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and will undergo surgery Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The possibility of this diagnosis was feared and now it has become a reality for the veteran right hander. Recovery time for thoracic outlet syndrome is typically multiple months, so it's very possible that Harris will miss the remainder of the season. That being said, the Nationals will likely provide an official timeline for the 36-year-old in the coming days, with a shift to the 60-day injured list almost certain.