Harris (hand) will throw at the team's alternate site Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Harris has been dealing with inflammation in his hand and stated Friday that he was "a few weeks away" from a return to the mound. He has been without pain, but understandably has struggled to find the feel for his pitches due to the inflammation. Nevertheless, that he continues to throw in simulated game action is a positive sign.
