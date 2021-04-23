Harris (hand) is still trying to figure out how to pitch around the inflammation in his hand and estimates he's a "few more weeks" away from rejoining the Nationals bullpen, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Doctors have been stumped trying to diagnose the issue, but Harris said Wednesday that it doesn't cause him any pain and that his arm and elbow feel fine. Of course, trying to command his pitches with puffy fingers is less than ideal, but he was able to face live hitters Wednesday and tossed about 20 pitches. If Harris' guess is correct, he could make his season debut in mid-May.