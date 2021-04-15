Harris (hand) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Manager Dave Martinez described Harris' throwing session as "light" work, but it's encouraging to see the right-hander throwing again since he had been sidelined since mid-March due to right hand inflammation. It's not yet clear when Harris will be able to make his season debut. Once he's cleared to return to game action, Harris should join Daniel Hudson and Tanner Rainey as setup options for the Nationals.
