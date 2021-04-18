Harris (hand) completed a 26-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Harris "looked OK" during the throwing session and will get back on the mound again Tuesday. Harris looks like he could be on track to return from the 10-day injured list before the end of April.
More News
-
Nationals' Will Harris: Throws bullpen session•
-
Nationals' Will Harris: Will open on injured list•
-
Nationals' Will Harris: Health issue gets cleared up•
-
Nationals' Will Harris: Blood clot removed•
-
Nationals' Will Harris: Dealing with blood clot•
-
Nationals' Will Harris: Looking good early this spring•