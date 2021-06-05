Harris underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome Friday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
The procedure carries a lengthy recovery timeline, so it's possible Harris is done for the year, though the Nationals have yet to officially announce his timeline. The veteran righty will likely shift to the 60-day injured list whenever the Nationals next need a 40-man roster spot.
