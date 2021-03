Manager Dave Martinez confirmed Monday that Harris (arm) will open the season on the injured list, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.

Harris dealt with an arm issue this month which was thought to be a blood clot, though a second opinion determined that wasn't the issue. While that's a positive, he'll still have to be cleared to resume throwing by team doctors and then will have to make up for lost buildup time. It's not clear when he's expected to be ready to pitch this season.