Difo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Phillies.

His fifth-inning shot was his second homer of the season and the only hit Philadelphia starter Vince Velasquez gave up on the day. Difo got the start at shortstop in this one to give Trea Turner a breather, but with Anthony Rendon now back in the lineup, Difo's playing time is set to decline.