Difo was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Saturday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Difo will make room of the roster for Carter Kieboom, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Difo had played very infrequently this season, grabbing just one hit in 14 at-bats.
More News
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Seeing scant playing time•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Not guaranteed roster spot•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Avoids arbitration with Nats•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Gets call to big leagues•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Heads to minors•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Time at shortstop could be up•