Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Drives in two Monday
Difo got the start at third base and hit seventh Monday, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in an 8-6 win over the Mets.
He's been filling in at the hot corner for Anthony Rendon (toe) over the last few games and has acquitted himself well, going 4-for-13. Difo's already played four different positions this season -- second and third base, shortstop and center field -- and he'll continue to bounce around the diamond as needed as the season progresses while providing fantasy GMs with a solid batting average and some speed when he is in the lineup.
