Difo went 1-for-3 with a triple, a run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over Tampa Bay.

Difo now has only two hits in his last 18 at-bats, although both of those hits were RBI-triples. Difo should continue to see regular time at second base with Daniel Murphy (knee) still on the disabled list, and apparently still not near a return to the Nationals, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.