Difo went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Angels.

He's now hit safely in 11 straight games, slashing .366/.435/.439 over that stretch with three steals, four runs and five RBI. Difo won't provide much power, but he should remain a fixture near the top of the Nats order until Trea Turner (wrist) returns to action -- a spot that should give Difo solid fantasy value even if Bryce Harper (knee) isn't currently available to drive him in.