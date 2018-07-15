Difo will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Mets.

With Daniel Murphy resuming an everyday role at second base over the past few weeks, Difo has since faded into a utility role. However, with manager Dave Martinez giving Murphy the day off ahead of the All-Star break, Difo will enter the starting nine for the second time in the four-game series after previously stepping in for a resting Trea Turner on Friday. Difo brings good speed and contact skills to the table, but his lack of consistent at-bats and low spot in the batting order when he does start limit his fantasy appeal.