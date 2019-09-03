Difo was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Difo's last action in the majors dates back to May 16, though he's put together a decent .300/.369/.438 slash line with four homers, 30 RBI and 13 stolen bases over 61 games at Fresno since. He's expected to slot into a bench role down the stretch of the 2019 campaign.

